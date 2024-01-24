Twenty new citizens, five Living Legends to be unveiled

AUSTRALIA Day will be extra special for some Bathurst residents on Friday as they are celebrated by their community.
The first of two ceremonies on January 26, 2024 will see 20 people become Australian citizens.
Deputy mayor Ben Fry said they originate from all over the world, but are very much part of the Bathurst community.
"We will induct 20 citizens from nations including Pakistan, Iraq, Vietnam, New Zealand, Germany, United Arab Emirates, Canada, Ireland, United Kingdom, and India," he said.
"It is such a special occasion as we officially welcome our newest citizens to our local community, and also as Australians."
The citizenship ceremony will be followed by Bathurst's Australia Day awards ceremony, which includes the announcement of five new Living Legends.
It will be the first time Living Legends have been inducted on Australia Day, with the honour usually presented for Proclamation Day in May each year.
People receiving the honour have been nominated by their community and will be an example of some of the biggest contributors to Bathurst today.
"Each year the application assessment process highlights the depth and variety of contributions many people make to our community, often over many years and at times across a variety of organisations, events and causes," Cr Fry said.
"Living Legends are recognised for how they have contributed to making the Bathurst Regional Council area a great place to live and visit; and how the nominee has helped promote the positive qualities of our city, its people and experiences."
Both ceremonies are open to the public and will commence at 9.30am and 11am respectively.
They will be held at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC).
