Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Twenty new citizens, five Living Legends to be unveiled

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated January 25 2024 - 9:50am, first published 9:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AUSTRALIA Day will be extra special for some Bathurst residents on Friday as they are celebrated by their community.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.