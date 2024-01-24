Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

City is beginning its hottest three-day spell since early December

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated January 24 2024 - 11:39am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Ellis, Kane Leydecker, Ryder Whalan and Noah Ryan at the Manning Aquatic Centre during the city's hot spell in December. Picture by Alise McIntosh.
Jack Ellis, Kane Leydecker, Ryder Whalan and Noah Ryan at the Manning Aquatic Centre during the city's hot spell in December. Picture by Alise McIntosh.

BATHURST has enjoyed a cool morning, but an uncomfortable three days are ahead as a heatwave crosses the state.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.