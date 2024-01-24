City is beginning its hottest three-day spell since early December

BATHURST has enjoyed a cool morning, but an uncomfortable three days are ahead as a heatwave crosses the state.
The city isn't predicted to get anywhere near the 41 degrees recorded at the ag station in January 2020 at the height of the last big drought, but the temperature will still be well up on the average.
The city is predicted to hit 34 degrees today, Thursday and Friday - the hottest three-day spell since early December.
What might be even more noticeable will be the 23-degree minimum overnight Thursday into Friday morning - the hottest minimum of this summer and last summer.
The long-term mean maximum temperature at the airport in January is 28.9 degrees and the mean minimum is 14 degrees.
Predicted temperatures for Bathurst on Thursday, January 25
The Bureau of Meteorology's heatwave warning maps show Bathurst on the edge of the severe conditions.
The bureau says severe heatwave conditions building over inland northern parts of the state will extend eastwards towards central and northern coastal parts during the week before easing from the south-west by the weekend.
It says locations likely to be impacted include Armidale, Camden, Campbelltown, Hornsby, Liverpool, Moree, Nowra, Orange, Richmond and Wollongong.
RFS Chifley Lithgow operational officer Brett Taylor told the Western Advocate earlier this week that the hot temperatures are concerning, but the rain this summer has made a big difference.
"There is lots of moisture out there," he said.
"Yes, the grass will die off relatively quickly, but with all this rain that we've had, it's green, which is a good thing.
"We're not as concerned as earlier in the year when we had the El Nino stuff happening.
"We're certainly keeping an eye out for everything, but at the moment, with the continuous rain that we're getting every week or so, it's certainly keeping the moisture up there; it's keeping the intensity - if a fire does start - down.
"But we are wary that the grass fuels can dry off very quickly.
"It can be wet one day and then the next day a grass fuel can be very dry again and have that same volatility it had three or four months ago."
The airport weather station has collected 76 millimetres so far this month, which comes after almost 60mm in December.
Mr Taylor said the grass season for the RFS for this district is normally January and February, "but it can go into March as well".
"Certainly, if the warm weather persisted, and there was no follow-up rains with that, we could certainly be in for a late fire season for us locally," he said.
"We just need to keep that in mind. We're certainly not out of the woods yet."
