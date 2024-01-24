Tributes flow for footy legend who dedicated life to running beloved club

If there was a job needing to be done at Oberon Tigers, Peter Elwin was always the first to put his hand up, both on and off the field.
Peter Anthony Elwin died peacefully on Sunday, January 14 in Oberon after a battle with cancer. He was 61 years old.
He was born on February 13 1962 in Oberon where he would spend the majority of his life.
Affectionately known as 'Shoey', Elwin began his journey with the Tigers as a junior before making his first grade Group 10 debut as a fresh-faced 18-year old in 1980.
He enjoyed playing stints in Newcastle and Canberra sandwiched between time as a first grader at Oberon.
Tigers president Ian Christie-Johnston said he was a talented player who wasn't afraid to test himself but couldn't stay away from his beloved Tigers for long.
"He was an all-round great club man in the support roles but in his earlier career, starting as a junior, he was a prominent halfback," he said.
"He is remembered for his career in first grade and representing Group 10.
"He made his first grade debut for Oberon in 1980 as an 18-year old and played for Group 10 under 18s in 1979 and 1980. He continued in first grade through to about 1983 before going to play up at Macquarie United in Newcastle.
"He had a year or two up there before going to Canberra to try his luck and then came home to Oberon.
"He continued playing right through to the early nineties so he had a pretty long career."
Christie-Johnston said Elwin continued to be involved in the club after his playing career and had a go at almost every job available including coaching, club director, ground keeper as well as a Group 10 selector and judiciary member.
"He managed the leagues club for a number of years as well," he said.
"Back in the day Oberon Tigers owned the club and the ground so he was groundsmen, out there mowing, sorting everything out and on game day he was scorer, timekeeper, just doing admin type of stuff.
"Peter just carried those roles on for his whole life, really, starting with when he was a junior."
Away from football Elwin worked as a plumber for Oberon Regional Council where he commenced working in 1985. He came back to work for council after he finished up at the leagues club and remained working there up until his death.
Oberon Leagues Club said the club was indebted to Elwin for his years of hard work.
"Our club wouldn't be where it is today without his dedication," they said in statement on Facebook.
"We are forever grateful for everything he has done for us. RIP Shoey. You will be deeply missed."
His funeral was on January 22 with plans in the works to commemorate him at a Woodbridge Cup home game later in the year.
"We will be doing something to honour him. In the first home game we should have something at the ground," Christie-Johnston said.
He is survived by mother Bev and son Colin.
