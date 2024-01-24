UPDATED | Patient taken to hospital after two-car crash at Kelso

UPDATE
A PATIENT has been taken to Bathurst Hospital after a two-car crash at the Gilmour Street end of Hereford Street this afternoon.
NSW Ambulance says a female child was transported to the hospital after the crash just before 1.30pm.
The Western Advocate also understands that a woman in her 40s was involved in the incident.
EARLIER
EMERGENCY services are responding to a crash in Kelso, which occurred just before 1.30pm on Wednesday.
Fire and Rescue, ambulance and Police Rescue are on the scene of the crash at the Gilmour Street end of Hereford Street.
A vehicle is stopped on one of the two lanes of Hereford Street, near the church, and emergency services personnel are talking to a number of people.
A police vehicle is stopping traffic entering Hereford Street from the low level bridge.
A tow truck has since arrived and is in the process of removing the vehicle in one of the lanes of Hereford Street.
