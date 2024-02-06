Find yourself by exploring nature at new Zenzali Spiritual Retreats

AFTER closing the doors to her George Street storefront in August, 2023, owner of Zenzali - Zenspired Soul Collective Tammie Bowden was able to shift her focus.
Because of this decision, she has been able to dedicate her time to her greatest passion - holistic wellness.
And following this passion has inspired her to share her journey with others.
As a result, she is now offering spiritual retreats at her property on the outskirts of Bathurst, located at Watton Airstrip.
This camping ground, which has been established for almost seven years, boasts private camping on nine riverside sites, along with paddock and bush sites.
The first of these retreats will be held from Friday, February 9, until Sunday, February 11, and are open to all ages and genders to attend.
The retreats, which are specifically targeted towards those reaching a crossroad in their lives, focus on providing tools which enable attendees to find connection with themselves, others and the universe.
And, nestled in the beautiful landscapes of the countryside, with shade coverage from established trees and waterfront property along the Macquarie River, it's the perfect place to find a sense of grounding.
"The main goal of the retreat is reconnection with yourself, reconnection with other people," Ms Bowden said.
"I'm at a point in my life where all of my kids have grown up and I'm now looking at what I really want for myself.
"So I guess it's about metamorphosis, and people who are of a certain age that are sort of at a loose end and looking around thinking 'okay, what now?'.
"We're too old to be young and we're too young to be old, so it's sort of about trying to find ourselves again."
The retreat will include things like art therapy, sound healing bowls, breath work sessions, and will be run by Ms Bowden herself, who has more than 20 years of experience working in holistic health and spiritual wellness.
This has included experience in Tarot readings, rune casting, crystal healing, palmistry and mediumship.
The retreat is also available for those working with any budget, with options to choose fully catered cabin accommodation options, all the way to self-catered, self-contained guests.
To register interest in the retreats, email info@zenzali@gmail.com, or visit the Facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.