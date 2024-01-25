Message police want motorists to hear as they set off on their long weekend

POLICE are appealing to motorists to take breaks and stick to the road rules over the Australia Day long weekend.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
There will be a heavy police presence on roads across the Bathurst region from 12.01am on Thursday, January 25 in an effort to prevent dangerous behaviour that could end in disaster.
It comes just a few weeks after a tragic Christmas/new year police operation in the region, which included the deaths of three people as a result of a five-car crash near Wallerawang.
Bathurst Highway Patrol acting sergeant Adam Cross said this, along with alleged incidents of excessive speed that occurred the day after that crash, is something police want to avoid a repeat of over the Australia Day operation.
"That was a tragic incident back on December 29, where three people lost their lives and we had 21 patients involved with that one," he said.
"Especially along that stretch of road, we will be targeting those high-risk crash areas."
Acting Sgt Cross said people can expect to see police out on the roads enforcing the rules.
One of their enforcement tools will be the alcohol and drug detection vehicle.
Anyone considering trying to avoid it should think twice before they do.
"People tend to think they can get away with it. They're just going to have to accept the consequences of their actions," acting Sgt Cross said.
"We don't want to be forced into police pursuits or anything like that."
In general, police are asking motorists to be safe while travelling over the coming days.
This includes taking breaks on long trips, not driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and sticking to the speed limit.
"We just urge people, you need to slow down," acting Sgt Cross said.
Chifley Police District Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell had a similar message for motorists.
"Police will be out in force over the Australia Day long weekend, with additional police working in and around Bathurst and throughout the Chifley Police District to ensure people have an enjoyable long weekend, but no criminal offences or offensive conduct will be tolerated," he said.
Double demerits will be in effect from 12.01am on Thursday, January 25 through to 11.59pm on Sunday, January 28.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.