It's only natural to be enchanted by the creatures that share our world | Eco News

HOLIDAYS can be a change in normal busyness. One holiday refresher is to go out into nature.
Yet, while putting groceries in my car in town, I noticed a small, interesting looking spider on the car's boot - one that I wasn't familiar with.
As the car park wouldn't be its natural place, I carefully took it home, and found out what it was: a jovial jumping spider!
It's a native species which lives on the trunks of trees, and it's now on a mugga ironbark.
Anyone can upload images to iNaturalist for free to find out about creatures. Someone in Havannah Street uploaded images of a fishing spider; I was amazed to read how "they hunt by waiting at the edge of a pool or stream, then when their feet detect ripples from prey, they run across the surface to subdue it".
These spiders are covered all over in short, velvety hairs, I read.
They can go under the water, and then air becomes trapped in the body hairs and forms a thin film over their whole body and legs. Their lungs are beneath their abdomens, and open into the air film, so they can breathe while submerged.
Along our rivers are many things. Taking precautions for snakes, if we go slowly and watch carefully, there are marvels to find - like the arrowhead rockmaster dragonfly, which appears in the warmer months.
I found one on the Turon. Peel Flora and Fauna Reserve has an abundance of dragonflies at the moment - at least seven species.
We can encourage dragonflies to live in our gardens by having some permanent water. They are great to have around as they are ravenous insect eaters.
Dragonflies and dragonfly larvae eat mosquitoes, and the adults grab white cabbage butterflies and other flying insects in mid-air.
Some birds migrate here for summer. One is the colourful dollarbird, which has a rollicking call. It sits prominently on outer tree branches, on the lookout for insects.
They've been seen at Flat Rock, Evans Crown and Boundary Road Reserve.
Go exploring! Keep a lookout - even the car park may hold something interesting.
This time of year we can discover, enjoy many creatures, respect and appreciate them.
