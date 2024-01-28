Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Prison officers will be looked after': Minns reassures as jail wings, including at Bathurst, close

January 28 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Premier Chris Minns was in Orange as well as Eugowra when he visited the region this week. Picture by Jude Keogh.
NSW Premier Chris Minns was in Orange as well as Eugowra when he visited the region this week. Picture by Jude Keogh.

PREMIER Chris Minns has echoed assurances that no-one will be losing their jobs as jail wings close in the state, including at Bathurst.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.