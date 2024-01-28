'Prison officers will be looked after': Minns reassures as jail wings, including at Bathurst, close

PREMIER Chris Minns has echoed assurances that no-one will be losing their jobs as jail wings close in the state, including at Bathurst.
The Western Advocate reported recently that Sector Two at Bathurst Correctional Centre had been earmarked for temporary closure due to inmate numbers across NSW remaining well down on pre-COVID levels.
Corrective Services NSW confirmed to the Advocate that it would "consult with the Public Service Association and workers on the consolidation of some areas, including Area One [Sector Two] at Bathurst Correctional Centre".
Mr Minns was at Eugowra this week to talk about the joint Commonwealth and State Government $100 million Central West Recovery and Resilience Package and, while he was in the region, he was asked about the closure of jail wings in regional NSW.
"I think it's really important to note that there's been major infrastructure investments in corrections for those regional communities and, in many cases, there's a reallocation of prisoners from, more often than not, an old prison wing to a brand new prison," he said.
"Now, no-one's going to lose their jobs.
"We recognise that prison officers, corrections officers, do a really difficult job.
"We need them. And we need to recruit more of them.
"So, everybody will be redeployed into a brand new prison."
Corrections officers' "work and their public service is respected", he said.
"And can I just take the opportunity to say that they're emergency service workers, they're frontline workers," Mr Minns said.
"Often, the dangerous job they do is unheralded because it takes place behind a prison fence and it's not immediately apparent how often they put their own lives in danger to keep us safe.
"But prison officers will be looked after. I think they're wonderful men and women.
"They do a really difficult job and we'll make sure that there's a job for them and a career for them as well."
Sector Two at Bathurst Correctional Centre, the old part of the jail, houses wings A, B, C and D.
Corrective Services NSW told the Advocate recently that "there will be no job losses" associated with the change at Bathurst "and there will not be any significant impact on prison industries and programs".
It said the "temporary mothballing of older beds will ensure a greater use of modern beds and improve inmate management and service delivery".
While Corrective Services NSW says staff likely to be impacted will be placed in roles within their existing centre, Bathurst Correctional Centre staff have told the Advocate that they are concerned they may have no choice other than to transfer to another centre, such as Wellington or Kirkconnell, for their work.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.