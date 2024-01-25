Crawford's leadership will be vital for NSW's Ivor Burge campaign

BATHURST'S Keelan Crawford is now the man that the NSW Ivor Burge team turns towards for leadership when they chase national glory.
Crawford begins his 14th Australian Ivor Burge Championships this Wednesday at Ballarat, where he'll be the oldest player in a New South Wales squad full of young talent who can thrive with the right guidance.
The 33-year-old wants to inspire the young crew to national glory, as Crawford continues to chase his first national title at the competition for athletes with an intellectual disability.
No matter how many times he's represented his state before Crawford said it's always a thrill to put on the NSW jersey at the championships.
"It's been amazing, and it's been great meeting all the young guys and watching them develop. I've been helping them all out, as the oldest one in the team," he said.
"You want to try and control the game and make it less stressful for them. We've got two guys over from Canberra this year, who I've played against for many years, but they don't have a team this year so they've come across to help."
Crawford said the NSW team is one full of potential, but any hopes of winning the tournament will hinge of whether they can bring their best.
"Our players are very excited about the opportunity they've created for themselves to have a chance to participate in the National Championships against the best Ivor Burge teams," he said.
"Our focus is to try and play the best games we possibly can, which is probably what we're going to need to do if we're to have any success, especially against South Australia, who have dominated the championships for the past few years.
"Victoria is also pretty strong as well. Hopefully we'll be in with a good chance and beat them for once. That would be nice. I've come close a couple of times - I've come second and third before.
The Ivor Burge Championships came about from Australia's encouraging performances at the 1992 Paralympic Games, which featured a gold medal to the women's basketball side.
From there the Australian Sports & Recreation Association for People With a Disability (AUSRAPID) and Basketball Australia created the championships.
Crawford's 2024 competition gets underway on Wednesday with a match against rivals Queensland at 11am followed by a meeting with South Australia at 5pm.
Victoria, Western Australia and Tasmania will follow before the semi-finals take place on Saturday and the medal matches round out the event on Sunday.
