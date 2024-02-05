Car park is finally open as project reaches its final stages

THE new car park at the Hereford Street sports complex has reached a significant milestone, as works on the project hit the final stages.
The first two end bays of the car park were opened to the public in January, following their sealing at the end of 2023.
But according to Bathurst Regional Council acting director engineering services Chris Schumacher, there is still some work to be finished to complete the car parks, including line marking and landscaping.
"The line marking will take place in around three weeks time while the landscaping will be completed once the entire car park is completed," he said.
"The contractor will then start work on the two middle bays and works are anticipated to be completed by July, subject to wet weather and any potential delays for asbestos management.
"When all sections of the car park are completed there will be around 770 parking spaces available."
The car park will formalise parking for both the Bathurst Bulldogs and St Pat's clubs and will improve safety and access for players and spectators, while substantially increasing parking capacity in the precinct.
In terms of the two new playing fields, located between the Bathurst Bulldogs and St Pat's precinct, contractors commenced the final stages of their construction.
"Works that are still to be finalised include the installation of sub surface field drainage systems to both fields," Mr Schumacher said.
"This work has commenced and will involve installation of main lines, collector lines and a network of sand filled drainage channels throughout the fields.
"Following the completion of works, the fields will be out of use for up to two months to allow for the regeneration of turf and the establishment of the winter rye grass that will be seeded at the end of March in preparation of the fields anticipated use for this winter's sport season."
For the amenities building located on the mound between the two new playing fields, its completion is expected by March, but the path and driveway to the building will be completed with the final car park works mid-year.
Council received $2.6 million from the NSW Government through the Regional Sports Infrastructure Fund, while the remainder of the project costs have been met by council.
