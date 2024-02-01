How many people attended last year's Bathurst Winter Festival? You might be surprised

ALMOST 75,000 people attended the 2023 Bathurst Winter Festival and the vast majority were visitors, Bathurst Regional Council says.
It's a long way from the early days of the festival, when around 22,000 people attended in 2016 in what was considered then to be a big success.
With less than six months until the 2024 edition of the popular festival, Bathurst Regional Council hosted a recent consultation session where the aim was to help businesses plan to make the most of the opportunities provided by the event.
According to council, the 2023 festival had more than 73,000 people attend across the two weeks of the July school holidays and almost three-quarters of them were from outside the 2795 region.
As in previous years, associated events were held to make the most of the festival crowds and atmosphere, including workshops at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre to create lanterns for a festival opening parade, movie nights at the Bathurst Anglican Church and a live broadcast from 2MCE.
Local businesses also sought to make the most of the event: the Bathurst RSL Club's Grind cafe, for example, opened every Saturday night of the festival, while Country Coffee also opened on the Saturday evenings.
Deputy mayor Ben Fry said the recent consultation session evening was hosted by council's economic development and events team and the aim was to "give business owners and operators an insight into the festival: who attends, where they are from and the opportunities this provides for businesses in the region".
"We had a great mix of businesses attend, from accommodation outlets, hospitality, retail, community groups and local churches," he said.
Cr Fry said the most recent evaluation showed the total economic value created from the Bathurst Winter Festival to the local economy is $13.76 million.
Local businesses that want to know more about the festival, how to get involved, or get information presented at the session are asked to email events@bathurst.nsw.gov.au.
AT the launch last year of a New Resident Guide produced by Bathurst Regional Council, business development officer David Flude showed the link between tourism and the city's population growth.
A slide that Mr Flude presented to the crowd showed that 511 people had moved to Bathurst from the Penrith local government area, 441 from Blacktown, 434 from the Blue Mountains and 376 from the Central Coast from 2016 to 2021.
He said the figures showing tourism to Bathurst by local government area in 2021 - in which Penrith was number one, Blacktown was number two and the Central Coast was number three - showed a clear trend.
"You can see the correlation is quite clear - our tourists become our residents," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.