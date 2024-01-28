Before the pros take centre stage, it'll be the locals' chance to star

BEFORE the pros take centre stage, Bathurst's best soccer players are set to star at Carrington Park.
Bathurst is set to host its first A-League Women's match next month, when Western Sydney Wanderers clash with Newcastle Jets on Friday, February 9.
And in a significant nod to the local soccer community, two local women teams are set to provide pre-match entertainment.
Styled as the 'Bathurst All-Stars' match, two teams will clash in two 20-minute halves at Carrington Park before the main A-League Women's match.
Organiser of match, Panorama FC president Beau Yates said that he has pulled together some of the best players from various local teams across town including his own club, Eglinton DFC, Abercrombie FC and Bathurst 75.
"This is a wonderful opportunity for our local women's teams to be part of a professional sports environment," he said.
"Their involvement in the pre-match entertainment not only showcases their talent but also aligns perfectly with our aim of promoting women's sports at all levels.
"It's a proud moment for us to see these local players take the field before such a significant match in the A-League Women's calendar."
Yates said the teams are yet to be decided, but they will be split over two teams, one wearing the red and black of Panorama and the other wearing the blue and yellow of Eglinton.
Bathurst 75's Caitlin Witt, one of the players involved in the match, she said she was thrilled when the opportunity came about.
"It's an amazing opportunity, it's really exciting and I really can't wait to get on the field and have a bit of fun," she said.
"When the opportunity came up, I was in shock. I can't believe it was actually happening."
She agreed it's an opportunity to show the young soccer players of Bathurst how far they can take their game.
"I've been playing since I was a kid and seeing how far it has come, growing up as the only girl in an all-boys team, is amazing," she said.
Panorama's Emily Cochrane, who led her team to victory in the 2023 Bathurst District Football women's grand final, said she was looking forward to the opportunity.
"It's not very often that a regional town gets a match and then a curtain raiser," she said.
"It's going to be a great opportunity and the girls can't wait."
Bathurst deputy mayor Ben Fry confirmed that over 1000 tickets have already been sold for the match, with most of the buyers coming from Newcastle postcodes.
The main match is likely to feature Cushla Rue, a Bathurst native and MacKillop College graduate, who is in her second season with the Wanderers.
While kick-off for the main game is at 7pm, fans are encouraged to arrive early to support the local teams during the pre-match, which is likely to kick-off around 5pm.
Tickets remain on sale via Bathurst Regional Council's event page.
During pre-sale - which ends at 11.59pm on Sunday, February 4 - a grandstand ticket will cost $35, general admission adult (16 years and over) $20, child (5-15 years) $15, $65 for a family (two adults and two children or one adult and three children) and children under the age of five will get in for free.
Prices cost slightly more - $40 for grandstand, $25 for adult, $20 for child and $75 for family - when purchased during the week of the match.
