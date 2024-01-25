Gillmer excited to make his comeback in Bathurst's biggest race

BATHURST'S Inter Club Australia Day Triathlon might be no World Ironman Championship but it's still a race that means a lot to Luke Gillmer.
It's been around 18 months since the Bathurst triathlete took on the world's most gruelling Ironman challenge in the Hawaii heat, and Gillmer was happy to take some time away from competition after such a test.
Making the Australian Day race be his return was always an exciting prospect.
The event features a unique leg structure (2.5 kilometre run, 200 metre swim, 15km ride, 200m swim, 2.5km run) and brings together the Central West's best of the best to Bathurst.
He might not rate himself a chance of being in contention for victory on Friday but Gillmer in keen to take in the atmosphere of the race.
"This will be my comeback race after Hawaiian Ironman. I had a bit of a hiatus, put on a few kilos, but I've been training over the summer and I'll use this one to kick things back off," he said.
"I'll go into some Olympic distance races after this one at Batemans Bay and Wollongong at Easter. This one in Bathurst will be great, and it's the best race of the year and it draws a good crowd.
"I'd say Angus Argent-Smith will be the one to watch for us. He's our young gun. He's in the NSW development program.
"I don't see myself being up towards the front of it but I love being a part of it. It's great just being out there. I am very competitive though, so once the gun goes I'll be giving it my best."
Last year's Dave Scott-Carroll Memorial race winner Argent-Smith will certainly be in the mix on Friday while Orange's Rory Thornhill will be back to defend the Australia Day crown he won in 2023.
Bathurst's Hollee North (nee Simons) will be aiming to win her fourth Australia Day race in the space of six years.
Gillmer said there's always a special vibe around the race each year.
"It really brings that big city experience to the local area," he said.
"Even people who might just do the one race a year show up and there are sometimes people who come down from Sydney to do it, plus the change in the format is really fun.
"You usually see a few lead changes because of that and it's a really fun one to watch if you're not racing in it."
The race gets underway from 9am.
