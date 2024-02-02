See mayor Jess Jennings' trip through San Francisco in a driverless taxi

MAYOR Jess Jennings believes there could be a place for driverless public transport in Bathurst, with his visit to the United States showing him the possibilities of the technology.
Cr Jennings went to America in mid January, 2024 on a self-funded research trip, which has included investigating tunnel boring, water security initiatives, and driverless transport.
Recently, he embarked on a couple of short journeys in a driverless taxi, and the experience has been eye-opening.
One ride included travelling through China Town in San Francisco, where the streets are narrow and crowded with parked cars and pedestrians.
Despite the surrounding chaos, Cr Jennings said he actually felt safer being a passenger in a driverless vehicle than he did when travelling with someone who's prone to distraction.
"I actually feel very safe, to be quite honest," he said.
"I feel safer in this than I do with a driver who's talking non-stop, put it that way, and being distracted."
The driverless taxi he rode in is operated by Waymo, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc, the parent company of Google.
Waymo has a limited fleet in San Francisco, meaning there is a wait list to be able to use the service, but Cr Jennings was able to make arrangements with the company to test the service over a 24-hour period during his trip.
People eligible to use the service can access it through an app on their phone, which allows them to select their destination, with the Waymo vehicle to collect them and take them to where they need to go.
The car is unlocked via the app.
Cr Jennings said the driverless vehicle was able to expertly navigate the streets of San Francisco and respond to anything unexpected, like parked cars, pedestrians, or human traffic control workers.
"These are narrow, tiny, packed streets. People coming out left, right and centre; cars parked, double parked," he said.
"It's surprising how well it handles it."
He believes this kind of technology could be implemented in Bathurst one day and would be beneficial in improving productivity and decreasing road accidents.
"Regional areas generally need to be one of the communities that makes use of this kind of technology, because we do the most numbers of kilometres driving," he said.
"We have the most amount of distance to cover and it would benefit us more than most in a lot of ways.
"... Assuming driverless technology does come to fruition, you'd think it would probably be the biggest productivity gain since the industrial revolution, in my mind, which is pretty phenomenal, but I suspect there's still a lot more to work out as to making it a daily use thing."
If driverless vehicles are able to navigate successfully through the narrow, steep streets of San Francisco, then Cr Jennings sees no issue with these kinds of vehicles travelling on the roads in Bathurst.
"If you can do it here [in San Francisco], I think you could do it just about anywhere in the world," he said.
Cr Jennings said he planned to meet with Waymo during his visit to find out more about the company and the possibilities.
"It's something I think we as a city need to be conscious of is coming down the pipeline and it's not necessarily decades away. It might be something that's more like years away," he said.
