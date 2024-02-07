Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Man breaks sunglasses at servo because he was angry a drink cost 50c extra

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated February 8 2024 - 9:34am, first published 9:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

KNOCKING over a display stand and breaking sunglasses at a service station has cost a man hundreds of dollars in fines.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.