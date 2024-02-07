Man breaks sunglasses at servo because he was angry a drink cost 50c extra

KNOCKING over a display stand and breaking sunglasses at a service station has cost a man hundreds of dollars in fines.
Timothy Williams, 33, of Rocket Street, Bathurst was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on January 17, 2024 of damaging property.
Court documents state Williams was at a 7-Eleven service station in Bathurst around 9.40pm on March 25, 2023 where he went to buy a bottle of soft drink.
After being told by the store attendant that the price of the beverage had gone up by 50 cents, he got angry and pushed the drink across the counter.
The court heard he then knocked over a sunglasses stand, breaking it along with three pairs of sunglasses.
The incident, which caused $904 in damage, was caught on CCTV.
On May 9, the store clerk went to Bathurst Police Station to report the incident, and showed officers the CCTV footage.
Williams was identified due to previous interactions with police.
Upon reading the documents aloud in open court in the absence of Williams, Magistrate Lisa Stapleton could not make sense of the incident.
"He was told the Coca-Cola was 50 cents more so he broke stuff. Why would you do that?" Ms Stapleton questioned.
Williams was convicted and fined $500.
He was also ordered to pay 7-Eleven $904 in compensation.
