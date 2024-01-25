Mutton finishes at the top of a big Saturday field

A large Saturday field was the order of the day and it was Luke Mutton who took full advantage to post 43 points to win B grade from Jaden Ekert (41) and Jock Thompson (39).
Twenty one points was enough for Manuel Pro to walk away with the scratch.
Grant Bowman and Ryan Sparke replicated the battle of the titans after both players had 42 points, in the end 'Dulux Bowman' got the judges nod on a countback.
Rob Kovac finished third on 40 points while 'Captain' Darryn Bruce signed for the scratch with 33 points.
Jess McKean streeted the field with a brilliant 43 points to win the women's division over Sarah Thompson and Tammie Turnbull who both had 36 points.
Mutton completed the daily double after pairing with Ryan Cooke to return a mammoth 52 points, three strokes clear of Sparke and Kovac.
Even par picked up the scratch for Bruce and Lousea Johnston.
Saturday was a great day for Shaun Elphick as attested by his A grade winning score of 41 points.
Warwick Beacroft and Jim Brilley both had 39 points to gain a position on the podium.
One over par grabbed the scratch for Jayden Every.
Peter Bell had a smile on his face after a snazzy 43 points easily won him B grade, his nearest rivals were John Payne (40) and Paul Dury (39).
Anthony Gibbs (22) shone bright to take the scratch.
Kim Jamieson was back in the winners circle thanks to a solid 37 points, the runner-up prizes heading the way of Carole McDiarmid (34) and Helen Carver (32).
Gibbs and Julian Curran proved to be a massive combination after 47 points gave them the 2BBB prize.
Elphick and Greg Murray were two shots back in second.
Shane Conroy and Steve McDonald were the scratch champions on 36 points.
Paul Brown enjoyed his Sunday after a nice 42 points gifted him the win over Calvin Windus and Dennis Bessant after both players fired 40 points.
