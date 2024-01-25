Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Mutton finishes at the top of a big Saturday field

By Bathurst Golf Club
January 26 2024 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A large Saturday field was the order of the day and it was Luke Mutton who took full advantage to post 43 points to win B grade from Jaden Ekert (41) and Jock Thompson (39).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.