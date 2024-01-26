Lewis rewarded for his dedication to sports administration

MORE than 140 years of sporting involvement, thousands upon thousands of children who have benefitted from coaching expertise - it sounds like the resume of an association, but it actually belongs to one man.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
It is that investment of time and dedication Tony Lewis has made to basketball, Australian rules and touch football across the years which has seen him join the exclusive club of The Medal of the Order of Australia recipients.
"If you put a number on it in terms of years, it's 140 years between the three sports. I've been involved in basketball for over 50 years, Aussie rules for over 50 years and touch for 35," Lewis said.
"If you put that back into hours, Oh my God, there's no way I could put a number on that.
"I would hate to think how many kids I have coached over the years too; it would literally be tens of thousands. At times you'd be coaching two or three teams in one sport a season, so there's 30 or 40 people a season, so yeah, it would be close to tens of thousands.
"I'd like a beer or a dollar for every committee meeting I've gone to, every state conference I've gone to - but it's what you do."
It's that attitude, combined with Lewis' passion for sport, that makes him more than worthy of the prestigious OAM.
He was nominated by good friend Brendan Parnell, someone who Lewis met through basketball.
Lewis isn't someone who seeks awards himself, and the significance of being an OAM recipient is still sinking in. But it is likely to rank amongst his prized possessions and as Daryl Kerrigan would say, the medal will go straight to the pool room.
"I probably haven't grasped yet how big an award it is going to be," Lewis said ahead of the official announcement on Australia Day.
"You get to use those three letters OAM behind your name, you can have it on your drivers' licence, a credit card, but that's not my style.
"I'm not someone who looks for awards. I have got a little table at home and the amount of trophies and of awards and things I've won over the years, I only have two basketball trophies there I've kept.
"There's a little marble paperweight I got for winning an A grade best and fairest in the Wodonga comp at 18 years of age. At the time I nearly threw it away, but I've still got that and I've got a medal from the under 18 girls side that I coached that were runners-up in the state championship.
"I've kept nothing from touch and from Aussie rules I've kept premiership medallions."
The OAM joins a sporting resume that already includes four life memberships - Lewis given that honour by the AFL Central West, two AFLCW clubs in the Bathurst Eagles-Bathurst Bushrangers, Bathurst Touch Football and the Albury Wildcats Basketball Club.
Lewis was also named a Bathurst Living Legend in 2018 and was an inaugural member of the AFL Central West Hall of Fame in 2021.
So where did this remarkable sporting association begin?
IT was a Friday afternoon at primary school - a time when students would participate in a variety of sports - that Lewis' greatest sporting love was born.
"I was shooting basketball and the teacher said to me 'You're pretty good at this, you might want to look at playing basketball'," Lewis recalls.
"I was a tall kid, so off I went and started in what they called Biddy Ball, which was a prelude to under 10s and I just went from there. I made the under 12s rep side and from there I made the rep sides all the way through."
Lewis was a more than handy player, he once top scored at a CHS carnival, but he soon transitioned to a coach and adminstrator. It was these roles he continued to fill for decades and what brought him to Bathurst in 1992 to manage the stadium.
"I always coaching, I was running the junior competition in Albury on a Sunday afternoon when I was 16 or 17. I had some old hands helping me, I said I wanted to learn and they helped me," he said.
"Eventually that led to me becoming a full-time administrator."
He was the bench coach of the inaugural Border Bandits side and in Bathurst Lewis has coached at All Saints' College and now Scots All Saints' for more than three decades.
It is basketball which sits at the top of Lewis' list of sporting passions.
AROUND the same time Lewis was shooting hoops for the first time, he joined Albury's St Pat's Football Club.
He was "conned into playing" by neighbours and while Lewis was the only non-Catholic in Saints colours at the time, he soon came to love the sport. He also learned how to kick a Sherrin.
"I had great hands but I couldn't kick. They started me at full forward, then they threw me into the ruck. I was tall and I could jump, I was very athletic," Lewis said.
Lewis played with St Pat's until under 17s and as an 18-year-old, became club treasurer. It's a club he still follows today.
As for AFL Central West, he played his first game in 1993 as a 33-year-old when convinced to pull on the boots in reserve grade for the Bathurst Eagles.
That was the start of another association which has carried on through the years.
"In Aussie rules, Bushrangers and Eagles combined, I've been involved in 27 first grade grand finals and I've probably got about a 50 percent strike rate," Lewis proudly says.
IT was in 1994 when Lewis first got involved in Bathurst Touch Football, running things from the back of his purple Hyundai.
He didn't know the rules, but by then he was a sports administrator who did know how to get things done.
The competition has grown from 36 senior teams to now having some 140 teams competing in junior and senior grades. At the start he was pulling people out of the pub to referee, now 14 games can run at the same time.
"These days it can be a bit 'Here we go again', but come the first Monday of the comp, four o'clock, there's 14 fields of kids playing touch footy and you go 'You know what? This is worth it'," Lewis said.
"It does feel pretty good, kids playing and adults playing too. You start from nothing and you've put you're comp together."
He's also made some lifelong friends in touch football, referring to himself, David Weekes and Stuart Graham as "the three musketeers".
ASKED to describe his coaching style, Lewis freely admits he's like 'a bull at the gate' and that he doesn't suffer fools.
Lewis also says that he has mellowed as the years have ticked on and he now does less hours. However, it is easy to see that his sporting involvement will go on for some time yet.
"Sport has been my life. I worked 60-70 hours a week at the stadium, weekends was whatever went, and then there was also Aussie rules and then two nights a week I was doing touch football as well," he said of the 1990s in Bathurst.
"Administration, it's a lot of kitchen table stuff, you're not paid, you're working from home as much as possible because we've got jobs.
"It's been a good ride, but it's got to end sooner or later. Now I find myself just stepping back a little bit. I don't know if I'll never not be involved, I'll go and watch games or whatever, but it's getting to the stage where I've done enough."
And would Lewis change anything?
"No, I wouldn't change a thing," he said.
"Actually sorry I would, every game I lost, I would turn into a win because I hate losing with a passion, but that's part of sport and that's what I teach my kids, you have to take the good with the bad."
Losing might have been the bad for Lewis, but joining the OAM club is certainly on the good list.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.