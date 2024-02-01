Why the next fortnight will be massive for soccer in Bathurst

IT'S set to be a bumper fortnight for soccer in Bathurst, with thousands expected to arrive in the city for three major events.
Bathurst District Football (BDF), the governing body of the sport in the region, will host its two annual pre-season carnivals - the boys' Bathurst Cup (February 3-4) and girls' Proctor Park Challenge (February 10-11) - at Proctor Park.
These will be held alongside the A-League Women's fixture between Western Sydney Wanderers and Newcastle Jets on Friday, February 9, at Carrington Park.
BDF president Peter Scott said the next fortnight is going to be massive for the sport in town.
"This is a huge fortnight for Bathurst District Football, with over 200 clubs attending Proctor Park and up to 10,000 visitors to Bathurst," he said.
"These carnivals are amongst our most important fundraising activities for the season.
"It also provides significant business and trade for Bathurst including hospitality, dining and last minute rush to numerous sporting outlets for boots, shin guards and other playing equipment."
The dedicated BDF committee has been preparing for the two carnivals for months, making sure the entire Proctor Park complex is ready for the bumper fortnight.
Over 100 teams are expected to compete in the Bathurst Cup, while up to 120 will take to the field for the Proctor Park Challenge, with teams to come from all across NSW and the ACT.
Representative teams from Bathurst and Dubbo are expected to compete, while the region's elite soccer program Western NSW Football will also feature.
On the day of the carnivals, a number of clubs will be involved with the canteen - the association's primary fundraiser - including Macquarie United, Bathurst 75, Eglinton, Abercrombie and Bathurst City Red Tops.
Mr Scott said without help - whether its from the BDF committee, local clubs and Bathurst Regional Council - the two carnivals would not be possible.
"Our grounds are looking good and we are ready to welcome teams from all over to Proctor Park," he said.
"A number of our local clubs and the Bathurst District Football committee have volunteered to run our very busy canteen.
"I am quite confident in saying if you want the best bacon and egg in Bathurst this weekend, get down to Proctor Park."
Early registration figures are also indicating an increase in female participation, which always loomed likely after the roaring success of last year's FIFA Women's World Cup.
"The strength of the women's game in Australia appears to be on the rise," Mr Scott said.
"The Bathurst District Football committee is fully committed to supporting and encouraging the growth of football in Australia."
Mr Scott said it'll also be great to have the A-League Women's match in Bathurst.
"The prospect of seeing any sport at the highest level should not be missed," he said.
"The fact the games coincides with our Proctor Park Challenge is a great opportunity to showcase female football in the Central West and celebrate our up and coming female players."
Prior to that A-League Women's match on February 9, a host of Bathurst female soccer players will participate in an All-Stars match, which will get underway from 5pm.
The last time Bathurst hosted a professional soccer match was in 2012, when Adelaide United and Newcastle Jets played out a 1-all draw in the A-League Men.
Mudgee is the only other town in the Central West to have hosted competitive games, including three A-League Men matches and an Australia Cup fixture.
