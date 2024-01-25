Great Western Highway in traffic authorities' sights as end-of-holidays exodus looms

TRAFFIC will be monitored at notorious pinch point Mount Victoria as the region braces for the traditional exodus at the end of the January school holidays.
Transport for NSW says it is preparing for a potentially problematic few days as the Australia Day long weekend coincides with the final days of the summer break from school.
Back before Christmas, Transport for NSW predicted the busiest day for westbound travel from Sydney towards Lithgow would be December 27 and the busiest day for eastbound travel from this region towards Sydney would be Sunday, January 28.
Transport for NSW warned then that it would hold vehicles at Hartley if traffic queuing begins eastbound at Mount Victoria.
Motorists are held at Hartley to prevent further congestion and a start/stop movement up Victoria Pass and are then released in small groups.
Transport for NSW chief customer officer Roger Weeks said this week that traffic will be monitored at known pinch points including Mount Victoria on the Great Western Highway, Pheasants Nest on the Hume Highway and Hexham on the Pacific Highway.
He said training for all 94 regional councils had been fast-tracked so they are able to upload data in real time to Live Traffic NSW.
This means information on emergencies or incidents will be fed directly through to motorists through major navigation apps including Google and Apple maps, he said.
The Great Western Highway and Bells Line of Road have been reduced to one lane in total between them on two occasions in just the past four months after vehicle crashes.
