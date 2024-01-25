Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Great Western Highway in traffic authorities' sights as end-of-holidays exodus looms

Updated January 25 2024 - 1:52pm, first published 1:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Traffic stopped at the base of Victoria Pass. File picture.
Traffic stopped at the base of Victoria Pass. File picture.

TRAFFIC will be monitored at notorious pinch point Mount Victoria as the region braces for the traditional exodus at the end of the January school holidays.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.