False reports prove costly for mechanic at Kelso workshop

A MECHANIC at a Kelso workshop has been fined $36,000 after he sent false reports to a government agency.
Prama Nand, 50, of Sunny Corner Road, Sunny Corner, appeared before Bathurst Local Court on January 17, 2024 to plead guilty to 24 counts of knowingly producing false documents and breaching the condition of the examiner's authority.
Police documents before the court said a defect notice was issued on a Toyota HiLux on July 7, 2023 in Bathurst after the vehicle was found to have major modifications - which, police said, put other road users at risk.
Police sent a request to Transport for NSW to monitor the clearance of the defect notice, which required a blue slip.
On August 21, police said they were notified the vehicle had been cleared by OnTime Mechanical Services, a Kelso workshop owned by Nand, who was authorised to issue pink and blue slips.
Police said the report appeared suspicious because the calibration of the brake-testing device had expired on August 16, 2023.
The court heard the device is required for a "critical" safety test.
On August 24, police went to do an audit of the mechanical service and said they saw Nand with the HiLux on a hoist and the modifications still on the vehicle.
Police requested all safety check reports for the month of August and found 23 had been issued from August 3 to August 23.
Seventeen of those tests did not meet the minimum speed requirement for brake testing of 30 kilometres an hour, and were issued at a time the device expired, according to police.
In signing off on the reports, Nand had breached his conditions set as an examiner, police said.
He was spoken to by police on August 31 and, police said, he admitted to signing each report and knowing the device was expired.
With respect to the HiLux, police said Nand told them he signed off on the vehicle because it was never "technically" going to leave the workshop.
MAGISTRATE Lisa Stapleton spoke about a "breach of trust", "tricking" customers and putting road users in danger as she considered the charges.
Nand's solicitor Robert Watson talked about his client's "good character" and lack of charges on his record and said "it was a foolish mistake that won't happen again".
"He deserves to be given a chance," Mr Watson said.
Ms Stapleton said, though, that "when I consider Mr Nand had been given this authority, it's a position of trust".
"He was earning money out of making these false reports and endangering the community," she said.
With general deterrence an important factor in sentencing, according to Ms Stapleton, Nand was convicted and given a $36,000 fine for all charges.
