Cheers to that: Reckless Brewing will give 12 Hour fans a taste of BX

BATHURST'S Reckless Brewing will get national and international attention when the Bathurst 12 Hour arrives at Mount Panorama in February
The brewery will be the official beer provider of the event, an honour that in the past has gone to big international names, such as Heineken.
It means the rooftop bar at Mount Panorama will be named after Reckless Brewing, and its beers will be available at the various bars across the precinct.
Reckless Brewing co-founder Jarrod Moore said it is a big deal for his business and for the city as a whole.
"It's very difficult to ever have any sort of local product be in a national sporting event, let alone international sporting event, however, for the first time in history there will be local beer being poured at Mount Panorama for one of the biggest international races in the world," he said.
It will be the "single-biggest event" Reckless Brewing has ever done.
In order to fill the enormous role, production will ramp up ahead of the event to make sure there is plenty of beer to go around.
"In the weeks leading up to the event, starting today, we're really upping our brew schedule so that, come race day, fans will be drinking the freshest beer that they've ever drunk," Mr Moore said.
BX Lager, BX Mid and the Reckless Pale Ale will be on offer up at the mountain, ensuring there is something for everyone.
He hopes racegoers enjoy the experience so much that they visit the brewery during their stay in Bathurst.
"For businesses in town, the Bathurst 12 Hour is probably more important than the 1000, because you get a lot more affluent people," Mr Moore said.
"The guys who drive their Audis, Ferraris and that, they're not camping on top of the mountain, shopping at Aldi on the Tuesday, and then you don't see them again for the rest of the week.
"They're staying in town, they're shopping in town, they're drinking, they're eating, they're spending in town, so for businesses, the 12 Hour is massive."
Deputy mayor Ben Fry is looking forward to having Reckless Brewing at the mountain, saying this is the kind of thing the community has wanted to see happen with the major motor sport events held in Bathurst.
"The community have been asking for more connection between the race and the city, and Supercars have listened and Bathurst Regional Council have listened, and this is a joint venture," he said.
"Not only are they supporting local breweries, and local business, but they're also doing their SuperFest, bringing a schedule of events off the track into the CBD.
"It's another great way Supercars are promoting the city of Bathurst, rather than just the Mount Panorama circuit, and from a Bathurst Regional Council perspective, we couldn't be more chuffed to see an amazing, award-winning local brewery being featured at the Mount."
Cr Fry said there will be "brews and views for days" at the Reckless Brewing rooftop bar, an opinion seconded by Bathurst driver Brad Schumacher.
Reckless Brewing has sponsored Mr Schumacher, and other drivers, in their racing ambitions and he is glad to see the brewery will have a greater presence at the 12 Hour.
"It's super cool to be part of the Reckless Brewing crew and I'm very privileged and thankful they support me in my race driving, and it's just amazing to see such a great local business get the big stage in such an amazing way," he said.
The Bathurst 12 Hour will be held at Mount Panorama from February 16 to 18.
