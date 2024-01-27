Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Comment/National Opinion
Our People

We're feeling blue as Nigel joins the folk down in Canberra | Tuned In

By Rebecca Wotzko
January 27 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
We're feeling blue as Nigel joins the folk down in Canberra | Tuned In
We're feeling blue as Nigel joins the folk down in Canberra | Tuned In

OUR 2MCE volunteer Nigel Irvine is hanging up his headphones this week as he moves away from the region.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.