We're feeling blue as Nigel joins the folk down in Canberra | Tuned In

OUR 2MCE volunteer Nigel Irvine is hanging up his headphones this week as he moves away from the region.
Nigel has presented I'll Play The Blues For You on alternate Wednesday afternoons and is part of the One Of The Folk team, presented on Saturdays.
Nigel is a retired history teacher who came to volunteer at the station as part of the folk team and then branched out into his specialist music area with I'll Play The Blues.
He has brought extensive knowledge of blues to the airwaves, entertaining and informing listeners with playlists that have mixed traditional and contemporary blues, including tracks from the UK and the USA, as well as a touch of reggae.
His engaging and informative presenting style, and contribution to 2MCE as a volunteer, will be missed.
Nigel hopes to continue his involvement in community broadcasting in his new home in Canberra.
I'll Play The Blues For You will take a short break before returning on 2MCE with new host Shamus O'Brien.
Shamus is a friend of Nigel's and will carry on the blues baton, putting his personal touch on the curation of tracks.
You can listen to I'll Play The Blues For You on alternate Wednesday afternoons from 1pm on 92.3 Bathurst, 94.7 Orange or via the Community Radio Plus app.
