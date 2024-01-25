Australia Day is set to be a scorcher, with a chance of thunderstorms

BATHURST is set to sizzle through Australia Day, with the highest temperature for this month expected.
According to Weatherzone.com.au, the mercury is forecast to hit a high of 35 degrees, which would eclipse the previous high of 34.1 for this month, which was recorded only on Thursday, January 25.
And it's expected that the temperature will not drop below 24 degrees overnight.
Conditions will be mostly sunny, with a slight chance of a shower on and east of the ranges, most likely in the late afternoon and evening. There'll be near zero chance of rain elsewhere.
The chance of a thunderstorm is a possibility in the afternoon and evening.
The maximum temperature will cool off slightly on Saturday, with a high of 31 and low of 16 forecast, while a high of 31 and low of 12 on Sunday.
Around the regions, it'll be an absolute scorcher in Dubbo, with a high of 41 and low of 28 forecast on Friday.
It'll be 31 in Orange, 38 in Mudgee and 31 in Lithgow.
