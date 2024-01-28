It was all fun, games and sensible bonnets when early picnickers took to the grass

There are no thongs, shorts or sandals to be seen among this group.

A GLAMOROUS picnic group at "Arkell", in the Trunkey Creek region, photographed some time around 1900, is this week's image. The ladies and gentlemen are well-dressed for the occasion and look like they have plenty to eat. There are two young boys on their horses at the back of the group. I don't know who the group represents or whether it is a family group. Do you recognise anyone?

Picnics were important social events which generally involved impromptu and familiar sports and games.



The gentlemen would usually arrive on horseback, while the ladies would be conveyed to the picnic spot in horse-drawn carriages.



It seems that these ladies would not venture outside without their colourful bonnets and hats.



There is no chaperoning needed with the large group that features in our photo this week.

Some picnickers would come well-prepared with lawn chairs and even a folding table. Some would bring blankets and even hammocks would be crammed onto a horse-drawn wagon, along with the baskets of food to be conveyed to the site of the picnic.



The popular wicker picnic basket can be seen in the foreground and there is a bucket for fetching water from the creek to drink or even to wash up.

My family were avid picnickers, heading for the creeks, river or dam to enjoy the day or afternoon. Then there were the fishing trips up the river that always featured a picnic after the group pulled over to the tree-lined bank.



I remember there were always special treats prepared by Grandma McRae. My favourite was home-made creamed corn and cold dog, a sausage mince beef covered in breadcrumbs.

The group of colonials featured in this week's image would have brought along cold cuts of meat, commonly including roast beef, lamb and roast chicken pieces.



Some picnics would have featured pork, turkey, duck and even rabbit. Cold-baked leg hams were popular.



Some may have hooked fresh fish in the river or caught crayfish in a dam.



Pickled salmon wasn't something I was keen on, but the canned sardines were good. Home-made brawn made from lamb's tongue was the specialty of our Aunt Nell, but one wonders these days why it didn't melt.

Grandma would sometimes bring home-made meat or pork pies. There would be mint and quince jelly.

A typical menu for a picnic could include potted meat sandwiches, boiled potatoes, green salads, Scotch or boiled eggs, pickled vegetables, egg salad, cheese, onions and carrots.



There would be plenty of home-made or freshly bought bread or rolls with butter.

Preserved and fresh fruits and sometimes candied fruits were common, followed by cheese and crackers.



For those who liked dessert, there might be a simple pound cake, tea cake, sponge cake, almond cake and especially fruit cake, the latter popular for morning or afternoon tea.

In the early 1900s, drinks would have been cider, punch, beer or wine. Cold or iced tea was popular, but the old favourite was ginger beer or home-made lemonade.



My grandma's recipe for lemonade was seven cups water, two cups sugar and two cups of fresh lemon juice. Put the two cups of sugar in three cups of boiling water and stir until the sugar is dissolved, put a lid on and allow to cool. After cooling, add three cups water and the lemon juice.

After a picnic, or before, there might be some planned games, such as rounders, cricket or other sports, and maybe a singalong.



There might be storytelling or walks along the riverbank or countryside.

The picnic was held at Arkell's farm on the Campbells River. Thomas Arkell was born in England around 1776 and married Ann Veal in April 1802, in London, before sailing to Sydney aboard the ship Experiment in June 1804.



They settled on 100 acres at Richmond Hill.



Thomas was an overseer of government stock before he was appointed to take charge of the government cattle at Bathurst, where he bought land.