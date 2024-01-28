Western Advocate
Our History

It was all fun, games and sensible bonnets when early picnickers took to the grass

By Alan McRae
January 28 2024 - 5:00pm
There are no thongs, shorts or sandals to be seen among this group.
A GLAMOROUS picnic group at "Arkell", in the Trunkey Creek region, photographed some time around 1900, is this week's image. The ladies and gentlemen are well-dressed for the occasion and look like they have plenty to eat. There are two young boys on their horses at the back of the group. I don't know who the group represents or whether it is a family group. Do you recognise anyone?

Picnics were important social events which generally involved impromptu and familiar sports and games.

