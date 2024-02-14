Drive-by shooter remains behind bars as guilty plea secures date with fate

A MAN who fired several shots at a home in an early morning drive-by will remain behind bars as he inches closer to learning his fate.
Ethan William Crook, 28, of Emmas Lane, Windera, appeared by audio-visual link from prison to Bathurst Local Court on January 24, 2024 to plead guilty to possessing an unauthorised pistol.
Instead of entering a plea to a second charge, one count of shooting a firearm into a building will be taken into account on a "Form 1" for sentence.
Police documents before the court said Crook drove a black Holden Astra past a home on Westbourne Drive in West Bathurst three times at about 1.13am on September 7, 2022.
On the fourth time, Crook stopped and shot six projectiles at the property, which was captured on CCTV, according to police.
There were no people inside the home, which, police documents say, Crook knew because he had seen them moments earlier at a different house.
At about 7am, the Holden Astra was found at the intersection of Icely Road and the Orange Northern Distributor, 50 kilometres away from the West Bathurst address.
Police did checks on the vehicle and said they found it was registered to a relative of Crook.
Police documents said police went to the corner of Sampson Street and National Avenue in Orange just after 8.30pm on September 8 following reports that a Mazda BT-50 had crashed into a telegraph pole.
The car - which was still turned on when police arrived - was taken to a towing yard, where forensics were carried out.
Police said they found a .22 calibre semi-automatic Beretta pistol with six rounds in a magazine inside the car.
They said DNA swabs from the pistol were a match for Crook, and it was later found to be the same gun used at the Westbourne Drive shooting.
Crook was arrested in Orange on September 21 and taken into custody.
LEGAL Aid solicitor Sarah Ellison entered the pleas on behalf of her client, who did not apply for bail.
"Any time you spend in custody, Mr Crook, will be taken into account in your eventual sentence," Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said.
Crook will appear before Bathurst District Court on April 30, 2024 to be sentenced.
