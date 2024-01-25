Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Rusting, disused railway lines show government's real attitude to the bush | Letter

By Greg Standen
January 26 2024 - 10:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An "indicative visual concept" of the Blackheath portal for the twin tunnels to Little Hartley looking westbound and councillor Warren Aubin (inset). Pictures file
An "indicative visual concept" of the Blackheath portal for the twin tunnels to Little Hartley looking westbound and councillor Warren Aubin (inset). Pictures file

RE: We've been forgotten: Aubin wants projects on agenda (January 25).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.