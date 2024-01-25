Rusting, disused railway lines show government's real attitude to the bush | Letter

RE: We've been forgotten: Aubin wants projects on agenda (January 25).
I welcome comments by councillor Warren Aubin on being forgotten.
All major political parties over the years have really put a nail in the coffin of people living in the bush.
Let us look at NSW. There are about 2700 kilometres of disused railway lines throughout the state.
What a waste of infrastructure - just sitting there, rusting away. Some of this infrastructure should be recycled.
How much does it cost the community to see this infrastructure just lying ideal?
The Labor government in NSW should read the history of the Bathurst-born train driver J.B. Chifley, Minster for Post-War Reconstruction.
Our favourite son was one of the best prime ministers Australia had seen.
Maybe Minns could learn off one of Labor's favourite sons.
