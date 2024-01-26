Affan Ali Khan had been looking forward to this day for four years

EVER since arriving in Australia four years, Affan Ali Khan has been looking forward to the day he would finally become a citizen.
And on Friday, January 26, his dream finally became a reality.
Mr Khan, alongside his partner Hiba Sheheryar Menai and children Zarnaish Khan and Muhammad Zarwali Khan, officially became a citizen at a special ceremony at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC) on Australia Day.
Mr Khan believes he feels as if he's come alive again after becoming an Australian citizen.
"For the past four years, this has been the big day I've been looking forward to," he said.
"It's the thing I could count as my biggest achievement.
"When I was born, I was born there. But here, I've come alive again."
Mr Khan and his family hail from Pakistan and first arrived down under four and a half years ago.
He's called Bathurst home for almost three years now, as the owner of the local Cheesecake Shop franchise.
"I moved here from Darwin, where I had lived for two years," he said.
"There's a bit of a weather difference, but my wife and kids are all settled here now."
He said it was so great to see many different people becoming citizens.
"There's people here from the Middle East, there's people from Hong Kong and south-east Asia. And then there's people from Canada and the UK," he said.
"Now Australia is my home now."
Other new citizens came from countries including Iraq, Vietnam, New Zealand, Germany, Canada, Ireland, United Kingdom, India and Hong Kong.
In total, there were 21 new citizens.
