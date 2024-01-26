Western Advocate
Good News

Dr Priya 'on top of the world' after becoming an Australian citizen

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated January 26 2024 - 2:40pm, first published 12:30pm
AFTER working as a doctor in Bathurst for five years, one of the 21 new Australian citizens announced at a ceremony in Bathurst is feeling 'on top of the world'.

Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Journalist

Journalist at the Western Advocate in Bathurst since May, 2021.

