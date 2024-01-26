Dr Priya 'on top of the world' after becoming an Australian citizen

AFTER working as a doctor in Bathurst for five years, one of the 21 new Australian citizens announced at a ceremony in Bathurst is feeling 'on top of the world'.
Dr Priya Vadivel moved to Bathurst in December 2018, and has worked as a general practitioner (GP) at local clinics during this time.
Dr Vadivel and her 11-year-old daughter Daksha are now officially citizens of the country, after receiving the title at Bathurst's Australia Day Citizenship Ceremony.
And while Dr Vadivel said she has felt very welcomed since day one, being officially named an Australian citizen is a huge thrill.
"We have a great friend circle here," she said.
"We have lovely neighbours as well, who have accepted us as family I feel. This our home away from home now."
While Dr Vadivel said she would have loved their family in India to have been at the ceremony, she said their neighbours were in the audience at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre to join them in celebrating the significant day.
After arriving in Australia in 2018 and having a very short stint in Perth, Dr Vadivel made the move to Bathurst and hasn't looked back.
She said the community has been so welcoming right from the start.
And when she was separated from her daughter and husband during COVID, she had people in Bathurst supporting her and helping her through a time that was incredibly tough.
Dr Vadivel said when her family was reunited, everything was perfect. And her husband now works as a senior lecturer at the UNSW School of Medicine.
"We're just very grateful for what has happened in the last five years, because from scratch we were able to get and manage things in a very supportive manner," she said.
"We're looking forward to our life as citizens."
Deputy mayor Ben Fry spoke at the ceremony, welcoming the 21 new citizens as Australians.
With residents from Pakistan, Iraq, Vietnam, New Zealand, Germany, United Arab Emirates, Canada, Ireland, United Kingdom, and India all being named Australians, it was definitely a momentous occasion.
"You've probably lived here for a fair while now and you feel part of the community already, but this is the day that you are ratified officially by the Federal Government to be called Australian," Cr Fry said.
"Becoming an Australian citizen is a monumental occasion and it's my absolute privilege to share this and be up here today.
"Australia Day means a lot of things to different people, but what it means for you today in this place, is the affirmation of your citizenship."
