'It all adds up': Fessey flies to a strong Inter Club victory at Bathurst

HER experience with triathlon might only be limited but you wouldn't have known it if you were watching Emma Fessey take out Friday's Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club Australia Day race.
In just her third triathlon the Orange athlete took out the women's Central West Inter Club round at Bathurst in convincing fashion with a time of 57 minutes and 43 seconds.
The Bathurst pairing of Mercede Cornelius-Feltus (59:42) and Hollee North (1:00:23) rounded out the podium in the five-leg event (2.5 kilometre run, 200 metre swim, 15km ride, 200m swim, 2.5km run).
Fessey is sure to be a big addition to the Orange Triathlon Club in the years to come, having only moved to the city from Brewarrina around 12 months ago.
Fessey is no stranger to testing her endurance but Friday's race was a chance to see how well she would fare going at a faster pace.
"This is my first short course triathlon. I'd done two half Ironman races before that, but I'm still learning the sport," she said.
"It's only my third triathlon but I'm an ex-rower so I've got a bit of fitness from that. I learned how to swim last year, jumped on the bike and did a bit of running.
"It all adds up, and here we are.
"I'm very competitive and I like to win, but a result like that is really surprising. It's awesome what you can achieve when you put your mind to something."
It was Fessey's first time competing for the Orange Triathlon Club - the first of what she hopes will be many more races to come.
"A big part of the sport is being able to get out and meet new people. The club spirit is fantastic," she said.
"Everyone's been so welcoming. This is my first club event of this type, so it's all a new atmosphere for me. It was great fun.
"My swimming's definitely my weak point so I'll put some extra work into that one while continuing to work on the others, and we'll see how we go."
By the end of the first run leg Fessey had built up a 27 second advantage over next closest competitor Lucy Tallentire.
A strong swim for Tallentire meant that the latter managed to briefly jump ahead by three seconds as her and Fessey headed out for the bike leg.
Fessey made plenty of ground on the saddle to return to transition at the 42:13 mark, while Hollee North used her typically strong bike leg to move four spots up to second place (43:36).
Cornelius-Feltus jumped North during the second swim leg but Fessey was still more than 80 seconds ahead of her as the Orange athletes began her final loop around the Macquarie River.
Fessey had plenty left in the tank and managed to extend that margin out to just shy of two minutes at the finish line.
Mudgee's Halle Porter (1:01:14) managed to jump up one spot on the final run leg to finish in fourth while Bathurst's Lucy Hobson (1:01:36) was fifth.
The rest of the top 10 was rounded out by Jo Coombe (Orange, 1:04:52), Tallentire (Bathurst, 1:05:20), Giselle Denley (Mudgee, 1:05:41), Buanca De Swart (Orange, 1:06:15) and Rebecca George (Mudgee, 1:07:56).
