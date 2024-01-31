In case you missed it: Family fun day photos at Bathurst pool

AS the mercury soared on Friday, January 26, Manning Aquatic Centre was the place to be, as hundreds of families took advantage of council's free entry for Australia Day.
The centre's giant inflatable slide was operating during the day as kids and grown-ups enjoyed the indoor and outdoor pools.
Deputy mayor Ben Fry said Australia Day at the pool was always a popular option for families.
"The free entry is a no-brainer from a council perspective for Australia Day," he said.
"Australia Day is always a really hot day and one where people want to get out and about and usually get in the water and cool down."
With Australia Day in Bathurst being a scorcher, there was no better time for the aquatic centre to offer free entry.
The pools were filled with young kids, teenagers and adults, all making the most of the opportunity to have fun and cool off.
A Western Advocate representative attended the pool and captured some of the smiling faces enjoying the day.
