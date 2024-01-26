Machattie Park plaque and sign defaced on Australia Day

ONE of the formal entrances into Machattie Park has been defaced in an apparent protest against Australia Day.
The words "Always was, always will be Aboriginal land" were written in white marker on the plaque on the pillar of the gates on the corner of George and Russell streets.
The plaque is a tribute to physician, surgeon and civic leader, Dr Richard Machattie, after whom the park was named.
Interpretive signage about Dr Machattie, on the Russell Street side of the park, was also defaced with the word "Always", seemingly written in the same white marker.
At this stage, it is unknown when the plaque and sign were defaced, but it is believed to have occurred some time on Australia Day.
Deputy mayor Ben Fry condemned the incident.
"Whatever you think of Australia Day, and there are many thoughts on this, my job today is to welcome new Australians into the Bathurst community and broader community of Australia," he said.
"Everybody has a right to protest, but there is a time and a place, and that place is not on public property and any kind of vandalism can be treated as an offence."
Cr Fry said he and Bathurst Regional Council are so far unaware of any other property being defaced.
He was unsure if council would report the matter to the police.
There has been growing debate across the country over celebrating Australia Day on January 26, the date marking the landing of the First Fleet and raising of the Union Flag of Great Britain at Sydney Cove.
Those who oppose the date say it is a reminder of invasion and the atrocities Aboriginal people faced during colonisation.
Invasion Day and Survival Day rallies were scheduled in every Australian capital city on January 26, 2024.
