Gonna make you sweat: We've just had hottest overnight temperature in Bathurst for four years

There was a reason: Bathurst was busily sweating through its hottest evening and early morning in almost four years.
The airport weather station - where the figures are more complete - recorded a low of 23.5 degrees at around 1am on Friday, January 26, but it was 25 degrees and above for most of the time between 9pm on Thursday and dawn as a northerly wind blew.
It was already a balmy 27 degrees (hotter than the average maximum for 10 months of the year) at 7am, when many locals would have been getting out of bed.
Weatherzone meteorologist Angus Konta told the Advocate that the last time Bathurst had a minimum temperature above 23 degrees was back in February 2020.
"We've basically got this pretty big trough that's extending from the interior right through down into southern NSW and we're seeing some pretty hot northwesterly winds coming out of that," he said of the reason for the hot spell.
Relief is on the way, though.
"We've got a southerly buster moving up the coast and that will translate to a southeasterly change moving through the Bathurst region probably later on this afternoon and into tonight," Mr Konta said.
The cool change has already hit a number of towns in the region.
Bathurst suffered through a 25-degree overnight minimum in early February 2020 after a 40-degree day during that bushfire-plagued summer.
That 25-degree minimum came hot on the heels of a low of 24 degrees and a pair of 22-degree minimums in early January.
