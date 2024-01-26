Bathurst's Museum Selfie Day photos

HUNDREDS of people made it their mission on Wednesday, January 17, to travel to all the Bathurst museums open for Museum Selfie Day. Free entry was on offer for seven venues on the day, with two new additions to the itinerary. And, all that was asked was that a selfie be posted to social media using the hashtag, #MuseumSelfieBathurst, though this was not a compulsory requirement. This year, Miss Traill's House and Garden and the Bathurst Regional Art Gallery joined a stellar lineup for the annual event and global phenomenon.