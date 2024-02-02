New Citizens meet Living Legends: Guests mingle at BMEC's morning tea

Between the mornings' Citizenship Ceremony and the Australia Day Awards Ceremony in the afternoon, Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre held a morning tea for all the attendees on Australia Day.
The room was a buzz with excitement for the Bathurst region's residents who had just left the stage after receiving their Australian citizenship.
"It's the thing I could count as my biggest achievement," Said Mr. Khan.
"When I was born, I was born there. But here, I've come alive again."
As friends, family and guests mingles in the foyer, Girl Guides Australia assisted in hospitality swerving drinks and refreshments.
But the day was only just beginning.
Yet to come were the Australia Day Awards Ceremony, including the Living Legends category only recently introduced to Bathurst's Australia Day schedule.
The Western Advocate was on site throughout the day, some of the attendees at the morning tea can be found in the gallery above.
