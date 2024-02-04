Woman tackles bloke to the floor in drunken pub dare

A WOMAN who tackled a man to the floor of a pub as part of a drunken dare has been left "embarrassed" and with no other option but to cut down her drinking.
Belinda Lotherington, 36, of Casey Court, West Bathurst pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on January 24, 2024 to common assault.
Court documents state Lotherington was drinking "heavily" at the 1880 Hotel in Bathurst about 12.30am on September 24, 2023 in celebration of a football match.
The victim, who was drinking with friends, was in the same area as Lotherington when a mutual friend dared her to tackle him.
Acting on the dare, Lotherginton took the victim to the ground.
The court heard the man's head had hit the concrete floor, which caused him immediate pain.
The victim was helped out of the hotel before he was checked over by a paramedic.
Police went to the Panorama Hotel about 1.30am and spoke with the victim, who said he didn't know Lotherington but knew she played rugby union for Bathurst.
It wasn't until October 31 that the victim gave a statement about the assault to police.
Then on December 2, officers went to a home in West Bathurst and spoke with Lotherington, who said she was dared to do it.
Lotherington's solicitor James Horsburgh told the court his client was "embarrassed" by her actions, and that she has cut down on alcohol since the incident.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis agreed that it was a "foolish choice" and encouraged Lotherington to continue cutting down on alcohol.
"Would you be here if not for alcohol? I think in your case, no," Ms Ellis said.
"You created a victim ... You weren't using your brain."
Lotherington was placed on a conditional release order (without conviction) for six months.
