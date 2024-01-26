Worth asking the question for our CBD

THE Greyhound Welfare and Integrity Commission is not one of our CBD's better-known tenants.
Operating out of a floor of the post office building in Howick Street, it's one of the many government bodies that pay rent and provide employment in our city while remaining relatively anonymous.
It's easy to miss them, but they're there: the NSW Trustee and Guardian in Howick Street, the Department of Communities and Justice, also in Howick Street, even the Medicare office that shares a building with the much more prominent Centrelink in Russell Street.
You don't have to be passionate about - or even have any interest in - the greyhound racing industry to value the jobs that the sport's integrity commission brings to Bathurst, which is why there was some nervousness when news emerged that the body might be leaving town.
And what was that news? It began with speculation from state MP Paul Toole - which could easily have been dismissed as politicking - but gained considerable strength when a spokesperson for the NSW Racing Minister provided an admirably honest statement in the lead-up to Christmas.
The statement said there were "discussions regarding the best location for GWIC [Greyhound Welfare and Integrity Commission] moving forward", but "before any decision is made, there will be consultation with stakeholders".
What followed were four or so weeks of uncertainty - and some more inquiries from the Advocate - before an announcement from the commission that, after a review of its property portfolio, its head office would be remaining in Bathurst.
So what to make of it all?
Well, it was a strange story that will easily fade from memory for most: the state government jobs that might have been lost to the city, but, in the end, were not; the quiet, mostly invisible tenant in the post office building that might have moved elsewhere, but, in the end, didn't.
There was even a question of how many jobs might have actually been lost to Bathurst considering we live in an age when working from home is an option.
In the end, though, in a Bathurst CBD with a number of empty premises, it was worth asking the question about the commission's future and it is worth feeling satisfied with the answer provided.
It's a dog-eat-dog world out there. So let's be protective of what we have.
