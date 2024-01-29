The smiling faces of people and pooches at Wattle Flat for Australia Day

IS THERE any better way to spend Australia Day than with a free sausage sizzle?
Well, according to the Wattle Flat community, there isn't.
With a council grant of $500, the Wattle Flat Progress Association was able to provide free sausage sandwiches for the townspeople, and any travellers that made their way to the town for the day.
There were free ice blocks and lollies available, as well as free face-painting and colouring in for the kids.
Delicious goodies baked by members of the progress association were up for sale, as well as cans of soft drink, with all proceeds being donated back to the association, and in-turn, back into the community.
The event ran from 10am until 2pm on Friday, January 26, and there were hundreds of people that stopped into the event on Thompson Street Reserve to celebrate the day.
As well as hundreds of people, there were also several dogs there to guard the barbecue and make sure that no sausages went unaccounted for.
A Western Advocate representative attended the event and captured some of the smiling faces enjoying the day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.