Honour roll: all Bathurst's award winners on Australia Day

IN Bathurst, Australia Day is an opportunity to recognise the outstanding people who call the city home.
An awards ceremony was held at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre on January 26, 2024, where the community could come together to celebrate.
Some people knew they would be getting awards, but for others, it was a surprise to hear their name called.
Find out which people and events picked up the honours.
There were six nominees, three finalists, but only one winner, and it was Isabel Sargeant who took out the honour.
A talented and passionate performing arts student, Ms Sargeant excels in drama and music, with her instrument repertoire including flute, trumpet, piano and saxophone.
She performed a piece on the flute just moments before being announced as the winner of the Youth Arts Award.
This award recognises an event that draws in visitors to Bathurst and has strengthened the area as a tourist destination.
The three finalists in this category were Bathurst parkrun, Festival of Bells and Mount Panorama Punish.
Not for the first time, it was the Mount Panorama Punish that claimed the win.
The purpose of this award is to acknowledge community spirit generated from an event.
There were six finalists: Bathurst parkrun; Mount Panorama Punish; New Year's Eve Party in the Park; performance of Mendelssohn's ELIJAH; The Big Lunch; and the Spring Spectacular.
It was the Bathurst Gardeners Club that was selected as the winner for its efforts to deliver to Spring Spectacular open garden weekend.
Two new events in the Bathurst community were up for this honour, The Big Lunch and the Bathurst Aboriginal Men's Health Gathering.
The Big Lunch won the category.
The lunch is an initiative run out of Cafe Viva each Thursday, providing a free lunch to the community. It also boosts employment opportunities for people with disabilities.
This award is made to an individual, group or institution in recognition of their ongoing efforts to improve the local environment.
In 2024, the award was presented to Joel and Andrea Little, who operate the Conmurra Wildlife Sanctuary and Airbnb.
They were recognised for their work in conservation.
The National Trust selected Sandy Bathgate OAM as the recipient of its award for 2024.
Mr Bathgate has been dedicated to heritage preservation in Bathurst since moving to the regional city in 2008.
His contributions include being the foundation committee coordinator of the Bathurst Heritage Network and instigating the Bathurst Heritage Trades Trail.
He is also a published author of various articles on local heritage and history.
