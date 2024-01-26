Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Honour roll: all Bathurst's award winners on Australia Day

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated January 26 2024 - 5:15pm, first published 5:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IN Bathurst, Australia Day is an opportunity to recognise the outstanding people who call the city home.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.