Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Their vision was for Mount Panorama to be used for more than car racing

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated January 28 2024 - 12:45pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WITH the Mount Panorama Punish consistently attracting hundreds of runners to Bathurst, it's no surprise it has won the same Event of the Year award three times.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.