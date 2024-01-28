Their vision was for Mount Panorama to be used for more than car racing

WITH the Mount Panorama Punish consistently attracting hundreds of runners to Bathurst, it's no surprise it has won the same Event of the Year award three times.
On Australia Day, the 2023 edition was announced as the winner of the Bathurst as a Destination Event of the Year Award.
The Punish claimed the same title in 2017 and 2019.
For event organisers Jennifer Arnold and Stephen Jackson, it's recognition of what this event, and the almost 50 volunteers that help each year, has been able to achieve for Bathurst.
"The two years previous that we've won it and then this one is a real thrill," Ms Arnold said.
"... It is a nice recognition. We're a bit chuffed to get an award like this. It's testament to all of our volunteers."
When Ms Arnold and Mr Jackson devised the event ahead of the first running in 2017, the purpose was to show the potential for Mount Panorama to be about more than just car racing.
As avid runners, they were keen to develop a new event that presented a challenge for people like themselves.
"I grew up in Bathurst and it was a nice idea that I had, a bit of a silly idea back in early 2017, to use the Mount for something different," Ms Arnold said.
That vision has been realised, with entries into the Punish continuing to grow to almost 1000 each year and people regularly coming from other states for the chance to compete.
There have also been occasions where people flew in from the United Kingdom and New Zealand to take on the challenge of the mountain.
Groups of competitors from Australia have also been known to charter planes just to attend.
"Plane loads come up from Sydney. Literally, they hire a small plane to come up," Mr Jackson said.
"Twenty-odd runners come up from Sydney, just fly up for the event."
The date for the 2024 Mount Panorama Punish was announced on Australia Day ahead of the awards ceremony and already the excitement is building.
Ms Arnold said within minutes they were getting comments from people saying they had booked their accommodation, while others were tagging their friends in the post to encourage them to sign up.
The event will be held on October 27, 2024. For more information, visit the official event website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.