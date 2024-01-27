It looks like it'll be another week of hot weather for Bathurst

THERE won't be any respite from Bathurst's warm weather across the next week, according to the latest weather forecast.
According to Weatherzone, there'll only be one day until at least Sunday, February 4, that won't hit 30 degrees or higher.
Monday and Tuesday will hit a high of 31, followed by 29 on Wednesday, with an 80 per cent chance of rain, which could bring between 1-5 millimetres of rain.
It'll be 31 again on Thursday, before rising to 34 on Friday, before a high of 32 on Saturday.
While the average high of 27.7 for this month is slightly below the long-term average of 29.2, the city's minimum average of 15.1 for this month is up from the long-term average of 14.1 degrees.
In the early hours of Australia Day, the airport weather station - where the figures are more complete - recorded a low of 23.5 degrees at around 1am.
That was Bathurst's hottest evening and early morning temperature since February 2020, during the bushfire-plagued summer.
