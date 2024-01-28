'We'd love to come back': Monster truck organisers thrilled with reception

A HEALTHY crowd packed into the Bathurst Showground on Saturday evening to witness acrobatic monster trucks, motorbikes and a jet-powered car.
For the first time in 15 years, Troy Garcia and his team at Dare Devils Motorsports Tour were in Bathurst and promoter believed the showed lived up to expectations.
"I was pleased with it and I thought that the show lived up to expectations," he said.
"There's always hiccups, but generally it flowed smoothly. For the $200 family ticket, which is really $50 a head, I believe that there was good value for that."
Mr Garcia estimated there was a crowd of almost 3000 at the show, which he believes will be a great economic boost for the Bathurst community.
"As it goes for a venue and a town, everyone was warm and welcoming," he said.
"We spent a couple of weeks here having dinners and eating and living out of the place. We hope that it was a bit of a boost for the economy and for Bathurst.
"The people of Bathurst I found were very welcoming, for all aspects of the show.
"Whether it was the hiring of bits and pieces or the work that I needed. I think there was very good response.
"We'd love to come back."
Mr Garcia said his highlight of the night was the rocket jet powered car.
"The kids were smiling, waving and giving you the thumbs up when you come around in the monster truck," he said.
"That was a good feel for me."
Saturday's show also acted as a tribute to the late James 'Bubba' Chiasson.
Bubba was Mr Garcia's close friend and played a big part of planning the event and sadly passed away in December 2023.
