Saints on fire in the field, set themselves up well for day two

THE Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket finals push for St Pat's Old Boys has a little extra oomph following a strong open day's performance against Rugby Union on Saturday.
The Saints will resume next week at 1-45 in their pursuit of Rugby's 115 at the Sportsground, after a great day out for all eight St Pat's bowlers.
Ethan Comerford (3-8) and Hugh Parsons (3-17) led the way while Ben Parsons (2-20) and Ben Sennett (1-6) were the other wicket takers.
Bowling had been highlighted as a concern for Pat's at the end of last season but lately it's been a strong suit for the blue and white.
The opening combination of Ben Parsons and Mitch Taylor continues to a strong 1-2 punch for the Saints but there's now genuine depth, which makes skipper Adam Ryan a very happy man.
"We knew at the end of last season that we needed to improve with the ball. Since the start of this season we've been outstanding, and we've been hitting the mark a lot more," he said.
"Hughie has been a great addition and has taken some big scalps over the last two weeks - both caught and bowled. He had Matt Corben last week and Peakers [Ryan Peacock] this week.
"There's some healthy competition going on as well. Everyone is always keen to bowl which makes everyone want to produce their best. It's great to be a part of that."
A small middle order partnership between Sam Macpherson (27) and Trent Fitzpatrick (20) gave Rugby Union some hope of producing a competitive target after being sent into bat.
But Peacock (19) and Flynn Taylor (17) were the only other batters to get themselves into double figures.
That left St Pat's with nearly 30 overs left in the day to bat.
The Saints had come into this game off a confidence building win over leaders Cavaliers, where they piled on the runs at a quick rate on the Sportsground, but they opted for a different approach against Rugby.
St Pat's openers Connor Slattery (26 not out from 85 balls) and Andrew Brown (16 from 73 balls) were in no rush at all to find runs.
Brown's eventual dismissal via a Seth Norris LBW triggered stumps.
Ryan said the new Sportsground pitch, at this stage, looks to be one that favours a certain style of player.
"There's enough in the deck and you've got to be really patient with your innings if you're going to score runs. Guys who score quick are going to find it trickier but those who play late and work the ball around have seen more luck," he said.
"There's a bit of a thicker outfield as well, so the ball doesn't go as far off the bat. That means dot balls can build up a lot of pressure.
"Some shots that are boundaries on other grounds can turn into ones or twos there.
"I thought out guys played it really well at the end of the day. Connor stepped in well for Bails [Bailey Brien] He and Browny did exactly what we needed at that time."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.