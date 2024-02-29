Looking back: Bathurst bubs born in February 2014

A LOT of babies were welcomed to Bathurst in February 2014.
In fact, there were 31 bubs who featured in the Western Advocate.
All these years later, they've just marked the milestone of hitting double figures.
We have compiled a complete list of February babies from the pages of the paper a decade ago, including a couple of January 2014 bubs who were printed later.
Be sure to check out our 2013 galleries as well as previous months. And see some of our most recent arrivals, including Bathurst's first born for the year, while you're at it.
