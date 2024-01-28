George turns a tough start into a memorable tournament at Penrith

AN early defeat left Riley George and his team a mountain to climb during Saturday's 3X3 Big Hustle NSW State Championships but the Bathurst Goldminers would come away thrilled with the final outcome.
George, along with his Lithgow Lazers teammates Jai Simcoe and Jai McMillan, qualified for the upcoming Australian 3X3 Championships thanks to their third place finish in Penrith.
The trio were successful in a high-stakes winner-takes-all bronze medal match, booking their tickets to the Perth tournament.
Things looked to be working against George in the lead up to the opening game but it would end up being a very memorable event for him.
"We were meant to play outside and it got rained out, so it got moved inside. I didn't have my basketball shoes. I only had my joggers.
"That was a bit annoying because everyone else had their basketball shoes, but we ended up going really well.
"It was great fun. There were a lot of people there watching as well."
George was one of several Bathurst Goldminers players to qualify for nationals out of the state tournament.
The senior girls side of Elka Lee, McKenzie O'Brien, Danika Breen and Bri Sufong will also be bound for Western Australia this Easter after they finishers runners-up in their division.
George wasn't even originally slated to be a part of the tournament, and instead was called into the team when Lithgow's third player had to withdraw due to injury.
George said the third placing was a satisfying way to earn the nationals spot.
"We lost our first game and that was a bit of a rough one," he said.
"We were probably getting warmed up still, and then after that we were fine. We went down in our semi-final by only two, so we played off for third. We ended up winning that.
"We played each other in Western Junior League and throughout the states we've got to know each other and made friends there. They lost one of their players and they asked me to play with them."
Competitive three-on-three basketball has risen in popularity in recent years and was recent added as an Olympic sport.
George said it's an exciting format that forces you to play a little differently from a regular basketball game.
"I've played a bit of 3x3 before, because at NSW tournaments they like to do a bit of 3x3 before the five-on-five," he said.
"It's a lot faster. There's less threes and a lot more fast layups."
