Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Bathurst man charged following alleged hit and run on Australia Day

Updated January 28 2024 - 5:02pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAN has been charged following an alleged hit and run in Bathurst on Friday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.