Bathurst man charged following alleged hit and run on Australia Day

A MAN has been charged following an alleged hit and run in Bathurst on Friday night.
About 9.20pm on Friday, January 26, emergency service were called to Howick Street in Bathurst following reports a pedestrian had been seriously injured.
On arrival, police were told a silver sedan had allegedly hit a 46-year-old man before leaving without rendering aid or calling or assistance.
The man was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before he was airlifted to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition.
Following investigations and an appeal for witnesses, police arrested a 42-year-old man at a home on Osborne Street, West Bathurst, on Saturday, January 27.
He was taken to Bathurst Police Station and charged with an array of offences including:
The man was refused bail to appear before Dubbo Bail Court on Sunday, January 28.
As a result of the investigation a 40-year-old female and a 19-year-old man have also been charged with conceal serious indictable offence.
Both have been granted conditional bail to appear before Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.
