'I feel quite humbled': Janet reflects on major Bathurst honour

AFTER years of service, Janet Page has been honoured by the Bathurst community.
Ms Page was one of five new Living Legends unveiled at the Australia Day awards ceremony on Friday, January 26.
An Order of Australia Medal (OAM) recipient back in 2020, Ms Page is a Bathurst-born retired educator, who has a passion for heritage.
She said it was a wonderful honour to receive the Living Legends nomination.
"I feel quite humbled about it because what I do is tell the history of Bathurst," she said.
"But there's so many other people that take on those things, which is just fantastic.
"So it's not just about me, it's about all those other people who pick up on some of the things."
She described her work on the Bathurst War Memorial Carillon and the preservation of McPhillamy Park as some of her greatest achievements.
"I think my greatest achievement is being able to tell stories of parts of Bathurst's story and having some those leading to greater understanding of our heritage, leading to some positive change such as around McPhillamy Park and the Carillon," she said.
"I really love sharing those stories and look forward to continuing that."
Ms Page has a long list of achievements and honours in Bathurst.
She was part of the Carillon Group from 2017-2021 and played a big part in its completion.
Ms Page has also developed and co-ordinated several exhibitions highlighting the history of the Carillon, including the 2018 exhibition at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC), the permanent display in the Bathurst District Historical Society Museum, a 90th anniversary display at the Bathurst Library and the Honouring Our Diggers in the Walshaw Hall.
A number of tours during the annual Autumn Colours Heritage Festival have been conducted by Ms Page, telling the stories behind the many headstones in the Bathurst Cemetery.
She's also the president of the Bathurst Family History Group.
Ms Page has also been involved in her local community of Napoleon Reef, where she has shared aspects of the area's history through a number of displays, while also being a founding member and president of the Napoleon Reef, Walang and Glanmire Residents Association.
After a major movement from the community, then-Environment Minister Sussan Ley approved a section 10 protection order on land at the top of Mount Panorama, before Bathurst Regional Council ultimately decided to pursue building a go-kart track elsewhere.
Ms Page said it was fantastic to see a diverse range of people recognised as Living Legends.
"There's people that I recognise in that long list of Living Legends, who have all contributed to Bathurst in so many different ways," he said.
Ms Page was one of five new Living Legends announced on Australia Day, the others being Warren Hickey, Dean Oxley, Kaye Price and Vanessa Pringle.
The honour was introduced for Bathurst's bicentenary year in 2015 as a way to recognise people who were actively making a difference to their communities.
The first year saw 200 Living Legends inducted. On Proclamation Day every year since, additional people, usually in the single digits, have been added to the honour roll.
This year was the first time new inductees had been announced on Australia Day.
