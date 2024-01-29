Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

UPDATE: Council says it will seek to find out who was responsible for spill at Llanarth

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated January 29 2024 - 3:01pm, first published 2:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Westbourne Drive near the turn-off to Eglinton Road this morning (left) and early this afternoon (right).
Westbourne Drive near the turn-off to Eglinton Road this morning (left) and early this afternoon (right).

3PM UPDATE

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.