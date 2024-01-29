UPDATE: Council says it will seek to find out who was responsible for spill at Llanarth

3PM UPDATE
BATHURST Regional Council says it will "endeavour to determine" who was responsible for a spill on a busy residential road on the city's outskirts.
It comes after loose stones and what appeared to be wet cement were spread across part of Westbourne Drive in Llanarth this morning.
The material ran along Westbourne from near the turn-off to Eglinton Road to near the turn-off to Ophir Drive.
A council spokesperson said in a statement that "council is aware of the spill of what appears to be wet concrete and has organised for staff to clean the road surface".
"Council will endeavour to determine who may be responsible for the spill and seek to recover the cost of the clean up," the spokesperson said.
1PM UPDATE
WESTBOURNE Drive has been cleared of loose stones and what appeared to be wet cement.
The material was on the busy residential road from near the turn-off to Eglinton Road to near the turn-off to Ophir Drive when the Advocate was at the site at 8.30am.
The material was wide enough in parts at that time that vehicles travelling in the left lane up the hill would have had to move partway into the right lane.
As of 1pm, the road was clear, though a light stain remained as evidence of what had been there before.
EARLIER
LOOSE stones and what appears to be wet cement are spread across part of a busy residential road in Llanarth.
The material runs along Westbourne Drive from near the turn-off to Eglinton Road to near the turn-off to Ophir Drive.
It is less thick at the top of the hill than it is at the bottom, but is wide enough in parts that vehicles travelling in the left lane up the hill would have to move partway into the right lane.
There was no-one cleaning up as of about 8.30am when the Western Advocate was at the site.
