Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Smoking 10 'cones' a day does little to help driving with drugs offender

By Court Reporter
Updated February 5 2024 - 1:04pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAN who uses 10 'cones' a day has told a court, through his solicitor, that he plans to do a detox following his driving with drug stint.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.