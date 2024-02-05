Smoking 10 'cones' a day does little to help driving with drugs offender

A MAN who uses 10 'cones' a day has told a court, through his solicitor, that he plans to do a detox following his driving with drug stint.
Joshua Simpson, 43, of Violet Street, Bathurst was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court after he pleaded guilty on January 24, 2024 to driving with drugs in his blood.
Court documents state police were patrolling the Bathurst CBD about 9.15pm on August 30, 2023 when they took notice of a grey Toyota Prado speeding along Bentinck Street.
The vehicle, driven by Simpson, was pulled over on Lambert Street.
After confirming his identity, Simpson was subject to a roadside drug test and gave a positive result.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
Despite giving a negative reading in custody, forensic analysis confirmed that methamphetamine and cannabis were present in his saliva.
The court heard during sentencing through Simpson's Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Isabella Strapp that he intends on going to a detox centre for his ongoing drug addiction.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis noted that following Simpson's participation in the Magistrates Early Referral Into Treatment (MERIT) program, he had cut down his use to 10 'cones' a day.
But "it's still a very high amount", she said.
"I really do struggle to understand how you can't help yourself with the drugs," Ms Ellis said.
"You're just lucky this charge doesn't carry a term of imprisonment."
Simpson was convicted and fined $1500.
He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.