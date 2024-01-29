One number off last week, and now Keppel Street has eyes on $200 million prize

THERE was excitement in the air at Keppel Street Newsagency on Friday, January 26, after the store was only one number off reaching the $150 million Powerball that was drawn the night before.
And now, co-owner of the newsagency, Abhiskek Jariwala, has his eyes on the $200 million prize.
With a syndicate of 200 people, the store won a second division prize of $165,620 in the $150 million lotto, with each individual taking home $930.
Because there were no division one winners in this Powerball draw, it has now been increased to $200 million, which will be drawn on Thursday, February 1.
And Mr Jariwala is hoping that Keppel Street Newsagency will be the place that sells the golden ticket.
"We are expecting to crack the 200 million dollars," he said.
Mr Jariwala said that every day prior to the $150 million draw, around 1000 people were coming into the store to purchase their tickets and be in it to win it.
He is expecting the same foot traffic over the course of this week, or if not even more considering the money has reached a record-breaking jackpot, and the store's recent division two win.
"We are super excited for the $200 million jackpot," Mr Jariwala said.
"We feel happy for all of our customers because everyone who comes in the door, they are expecting to win something - that's why they are coming in, we we will try our best to win big."
Mr Jariwala wished all of those who have purchased tickets for the jackpot the best of luck. He said he is looking forward to seeing what Thursday will bring.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.