Man smashes a carton of eggs down his pants to avoid being searched by cops

By Court Reporter
Updated February 6 2024 - 12:46pm, first published February 5 2024 - 7:30am
A MAN who smashed a carton of eggs down the front of his pants to avoid being searched for stolen food has been convicted by a court.

