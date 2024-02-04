Man smashes a carton of eggs down his pants to avoid being searched by cops

A MAN who smashed a carton of eggs down the front of his pants to avoid being searched for stolen food has been convicted by a court.
Mervyn Morgan, 33, of Bannerman Crescent, Kelso was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on January 24, 2024 for shoplifting.
Morgan was at a Woolworths store in Bathurst about 10.30am on December 14, 2023, where he took diced bacon, a three pack of 'Up&Go', and a 12 pack of eggs, court papers say.
Morgan concealed the items on his person before he was stopped by loss prevention officers, who were working at the store at the time.
He was taken to the rear of the shop, where he admitted to stealing the diced bacon and 'Up&Go'.
The court heard Morgan told police he didn't know why he did it because he had the money.
After being told he would be searched, Morgan began to punch his groin, smashing the carton of eggs down his pants.
Morgan was then escorted from the store and banned from returning.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis read the charge against Morgan aloud in open court, before she found the matter proved in his absence.
Ms Ellis noted Morgan had an "extensive" criminal history, and acknowledged that the items wouldn't have been for resale.
Morgan was fined $150.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.